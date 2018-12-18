Quantcast

 

WWE News: Chris Jericho Teases Big Cruise Announcement, Dana Brooke Says Vince McMahon Can Count On Her

December 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho

– Chris Jericho posted to Twitter to tease a big announcement tomorrow regarding his Rock N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise. Jericho said that the announcement will take place at 2 PM ET:

– Dana Brooke posted to Twitter following her participation in last night’s Gauntlet match in the Raw main event, saying Vince McMahon can count on her to “shake things up”:

