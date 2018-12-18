wrestling / News
WWE News: Chris Jericho Teases Big Cruise Announcement, Dana Brooke Says Vince McMahon Can Count On Her
– Chris Jericho posted to Twitter to tease a big announcement tomorrow regarding his Rock N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise. Jericho said that the announcement will take place at 2 PM ET:
HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW AT 2pm EST! @jericho_cruise
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 18, 2018
– Dana Brooke posted to Twitter following her participation in last night’s Gauntlet match in the Raw main event, saying Vince McMahon can count on her to “shake things up”:
Feels so good to be in the ring competing with the top women! I’m feelin’ it .. getting my aggression going… @VinceMcMahon wants to shake things up.. he can count on me! Haters SHUT IT 🤐 I absolutely love to wrestle.. Merry early Christmas to me! 💪🏼💪🏼 #WWE #raw pic.twitter.com/yGVzTGCU1q
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 18, 2018