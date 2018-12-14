WWE News: Christian to Host History Channel Series, ROH Features Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens in Countdown

– Christian is set to host a new series, Knight Fight on The History Channel. The WWE alum announced the news on Twitter, as you can see below. The series premieres on January 23rd:

Excited to announce I’ll be hosting #KnightFight a new show that premiers January 23rd on @HISTORY at 10/9. It’s intense, hard hitting, badass action where competitors using authentic armor & weaponry put it all on the line! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/YlMhTCXBAv — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) December 14, 2018

– Ring of Honor featured Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn atop their countdown of the top Hammerstein Ballroom moments. You can see the #1 moment below, featuring the ROH alums and WWE stars: