WWE News: Christian to Host History Channel Series, ROH Features Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens in Countdown

December 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Christian

– Christian is set to host a new series, Knight Fight on The History Channel. The WWE alum announced the news on Twitter, as you can see below. The series premieres on January 23rd:

– Ring of Honor featured Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn atop their countdown of the top Hammerstein Ballroom moments. You can see the #1 moment below, featuring the ROH alums and WWE stars:

