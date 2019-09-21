wrestling / News
WWE News: Christian on Next WWE Photo Shoot, Asuka Plays Forza Horizon 4, Ricochet Plays MUA3 on UUDD
September 21, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Photo Shoot will have a new episode featuring Christian that will air on Monday on the WWE Network following Raw. Here’s a synopsis:
At last Christian’s on his own … episode of Photo Shoot! Captain Charisma shares UNREAL stories and never-before-seen footage with the Peeps!
– Asuka released a new video for her YouTube channel where she plays some Forza Horizon 4. You can check out that clip below.
– A new Superstar Savepoint video is out where Ricochet plays some Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. That video is available below.
