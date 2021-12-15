wrestling / News

WWE News: Christmas Edition of Young Rock Airs Tonight, This Week’s Episode of The Bump, NXT 2.0 Highlights

December 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Young Rock - Season 2

– NBC’s Young Rock will air a special Christmas episode tonight called ‘Christmas Peril’. The show returns with its second season in March.

Here’s a synopsis: An unexpected guest shows Dewey that this is the first in a long line of terrible Christmases. In 1987, Rocky and Dwayne take jobs as a mall Santa and elf. In 1993, Dwayne reluctantly spends a disastrous Christmas with Coach O.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, The Bump, Young Rock, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading