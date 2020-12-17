wrestling / News
WWE News: Christmas Eve Special Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Highlights From This Week
December 17, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a special Christmas Eve edition of NXT UK for next week. WWE announced the special episode after this week’s NXT UK; you can check out Ian Hamilton’s full review of that episode here.
NEXT WEEK… a special Christmas Eve edition of #NXTUK!
(Will @EddieDennis1986 get a lump of coal?) pic.twitter.com/S00qJEBGOw
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 17, 2020
– Speaking of this week’s NXT UK, WWE has posted the highlights from the episode which you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Hints That Wrestling Will Be Dead In 20 Years
- Wrestling World Reacts To News Of Pregnancy Announcement From Brandi and Cody Rhodes
- Arn Anderson On John Cena’s Reign As WWE’s Top Star, Comparing Cena To Attitude Era Stars Like The Rock & Steve Austin
- Eric Bischoff On Starrcade 1999 Being Worst PPV He’s Ever Seen, How He Would’ve Booked Bret Hart vs. Goldberg