WWE News: Christmas Eve Special Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Highlights From This Week

December 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK

– WWE has announced a special Christmas Eve edition of NXT UK for next week. WWE announced the special episode after this week’s NXT UK; you can check out Ian Hamilton’s full review of that episode here.

– Speaking of this week’s NXT UK, WWE has posted the highlights from the episode which you can see below:

