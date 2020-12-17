WWE News: Christmas Eve Special Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Highlights From This Week

– WWE has announced a special Christmas Eve edition of NXT UK for next week. WWE announced the special episode after this week’s NXT UK; you can check out Ian Hamilton’s full review of that episode here.

NEXT WEEK… a special Christmas Eve edition of #NXTUK! (Will @EddieDennis1986 get a lump of coal?) pic.twitter.com/S00qJEBGOw — NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 17, 2020

– Speaking of this week’s NXT UK, WWE has posted the highlights from the episode which you can see below: