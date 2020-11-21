wrestling / News
WWE News: Chronicle Preview Clip on Lana and Natalya’s Relationship, UpUpDownDown Survivor Series Livestream
– WWE has released a new preview clip for the Lana documentary episode of WWE Chronicle that drops today. The new clip showcases the relationship between Lana and Natalya. That video is available below:
– UpUpDownDown has begun its UUDD Survivor Series showdown featuring Xavier Woods’ Team UpUpDownDown against Tyler Breeze’s Team LeftRightLeftRight. You can watch the livestream below:
Tyler Breeze (a.k.a. PRINCE PRETTY) has had an unstoppable reign as LeftRightLeftRight Champion, leading a powerful faction with the likes of Cesaro, Adam Cole, Tegan Nox and Dio Maddin. UpUpDownDown leader Austin Creed is looking to put an end to this now – and he’s brought backup! With AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, King Corbin and Ember Moon by Creed’s side, Team UpUpDownDown is ready take down Team LeftRightLeftRight and bring the championship back under its rightful namesake! Which team will prevail: Team UUDD or Team LRLR?
