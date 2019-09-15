wrestling / News
WWE News: Full Clash of Champions WWE Now Preview Show, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Becky Lynch Artwork, Teddy Long Turns 72
September 15, 2019 | Posted by
– The full WWE Now preview show for today’s Clash of Champions event is now available. You can watch the complete preview showh in the player below.
– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas featuring artwork for Becky Lynch. You can check out that video in the player below.
– WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long celebrates his birthday today. He turns 72 years old.
More Trending Stories
- Big Cass Gets Into Backstage Incident With Joey Janela & Fight With Pat Buck At WrestlePro Show
- Bruce Prichard on Why The Patriot Was Brought in to Face Bret Hart for the Title at Ground Zero, Explains Why It Didn’t Headline the Show
- Triple H Doesn’t See NXT vs. AEW as a War, Talks About NXT’s Growth
- Sean Waltman Recalls Helping Convince the Carters To Buy TNA, Talks Jerry Jarrett First Reaching Out