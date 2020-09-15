WWE News: Clash of Champions Poster & Network Note, Fan Poll on Zelina Vega Slapping Asuka, Full New Day vs. The Bar

– WWE has released a new promotional poster and artwork for this month’s Clash of Champions 2020 event. The new artwork features WWE champion Drew McIntyre, SmackDown women’s champion Bayley, Raw women’s champion Asuka, and WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. You can see the new artwork and promo poster HERE.

Additionally, the free tier version of the WWE Network has a number of Clash of Champions pay-per-view events that are now available.

– WWE.com has a fan poll up asking the WWE Universe, “Did Zelina Vega make a huge mistake by slapping Asuka?” 65 percent voted, “Yes, Zelina is out of her mind for slapping The Empress of Tomorrow.” 35 percent voted, “No, it was the right move to establish herself as a challenger.”

– A full match video was released featuring The Bar vs. The New Day from the October 16, 2018 edition of SmackDown. The match was for the SmackDown tag team titles.