wrestling / News
WWE News: Clash Of Champions Watch Along, VOD Testing, Big E Kicks
– WWE announced the Clash of Champions Watch Along for Sunday:
Ali, Matt Hardy, Natalya, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Kassius Ohno, Chelsea Green, Vic Joseph, Heath Slater and more are watching WWE Clash of Champions, and you can join the party with WWE Watch Along, streaming live during the pay-per-view on WWE’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
WWE Watch Along invites you to hang out with Cathy Kelley and a revolving door of Superstars and celebrities while they watch WWE Clash of Champions as it streams live on WWE Network.
You won’t want to miss WWE Watch Along, so tune in to WWE Clash of Champions, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network, and watch along with the Superstars and celebrities on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
– PWInsider reports WWE is running a few tests when it comes to video-on-demand content on the WWE Network. According to the WWE Network Updates Facebook Page, showed that content listed under animation was uploaded to the server as a test one being listed as VOD What this really was is there using this week’s episode of 205 Live to seemingly try to get a better recording live that will automatically be perfect for VOD. Meaning not have any excess content or advertisements on either side.
– Big E has Mr. Krabs kicks.
– The Bella Twins interview Jennifer Lopez
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair On Who WWE’s Next Breakout Women’s Star Is, Next Step of Women’s Evolution
- Aleister Black Shuts Down Rumor That Eric Bischoff Thinks He’s Too Satanic for FOX
- Eric Bischoff on How Ready to Rumble Was Pitched, His Original Role in the Film
- Impact Wrestling Talent Reportedly Not Happy With Management Over Killer Kross Situation