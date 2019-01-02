wrestling / News
WWE News: Classic Clip of Gene Okerlund Released, Darren Young Attends NBA Team’s Pride Night
– WWE has released a clip of “Mean” Gene Okerlund in tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer’s passing earlier today. You can see the clip below, which features Hulk Hogan training Okerland for a match back in 1984:
– Fred Rosser, the former Darren Young, attended the Los Angeles Clippers’ Pride Night recently. Rosser posted to Twitter to comment on the appearance:
Pride night was not about being gay, it was about celebrating our right to exist free from hate & judgement.
Thanks @LAClippers for hosting the 1st ever #ClippersPrideNight @STAPLESCenter #blockthehate #NEWYEARDAY #closedfistopenheart #poweredbypride pic.twitter.com/oGkIjWZFZw
— nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) January 2, 2019