wrestling / News

WWE News: Classic Clip of Gene Okerlund Released, Darren Young Attends NBA Team’s Pride Night

January 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gene Okerlund

– WWE has released a clip of “Mean” Gene Okerlund in tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer’s passing earlier today. You can see the clip below, which features Hulk Hogan training Okerland for a match back in 1984:

– Fred Rosser, the former Darren Young, attended the Los Angeles Clippers’ Pride Night recently. Rosser posted to Twitter to comment on the appearance:

