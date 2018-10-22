wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip of Elias’ Attack on Baron Corbin, DX and Brothers of Destruction Trade Words
October 22, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted video of Elias turning face by attacking Baron Corbin on Raw. You can see the video below, which saw Elias hit Corbin with his guitar to the crowd’s roaring approval:
– The company also shared video of DX and Undertaker & Kane’s promos from tonight’s Raw, which promoted their match at Crown Jewel:
The Brothers of Destruction have some VERY strong words for @TripleH & @ShawnMichaels on #Raw… pic.twitter.com/ClXr9KHdW0
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2018
"@TripleH, you should have stayed away. And @ShawnMichaels, you should have stayed retired…you can't SURVIVE The #BrothersOfDestruction." #RAW pic.twitter.com/qgg9ZH1T11
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2018