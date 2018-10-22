Quantcast

 

WWE News: Clip of Elias’ Attack on Baron Corbin, DX and Brothers of Destruction Trade Words

October 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Elias

– WWE has posted video of Elias turning face by attacking Baron Corbin on Raw. You can see the video below, which saw Elias hit Corbin with his guitar to the crowd’s roaring approval:

– The company also shared video of DX and Undertaker & Kane’s promos from tonight’s Raw, which promoted their match at Crown Jewel:

