WWE News: Clip From Survivor Series Tag Team Three-Way, Survivor Series Watch-Along
November 24, 2019
– WWE has posted a clip from the three-way tag team match at Survivor Series between Viking Raiders, The New Day, and Undisputed Era. You can see the video from the match below:
– The company also posted the Survivor Series Watch-Along video:
