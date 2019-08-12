WWE News: Clip From Tonight’s Table For 3, Stock Drops to Nine-Month Low

– WWE has released a new clip from tonight’s episode of Table For 3. The episode features Braun Strowman, Ember Moon and Alexa Bliss and airs right after Raw on the WWE Network:

– WWE’s stock took a hit on a rough day for Wall Street, closing at $63.47 which was down $3.55 (5.66%) from Friday’s close. That’s the lowest price for the closing stock since it ended at $62.60 on November 23rd of last year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 389.73 points on the day (1.48%) amidst fear of the escalating trade war between the US and China.