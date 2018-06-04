Quantcast

 

WWE News: Clip From Last Night’s Total Bellas, Dolph Ziggler Reps The Cleveland Cavaliers, Naomi Comments on Her Love of Social Media

June 4, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Bella Twins Total Bellas The Bellas

– Here is a clip from last night’s Total Bellas, with Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan give Nikki Bella advice on dealing with seeing her ex, John Cena…

– Dolph Ziggler posted the follow8ing, showing his love of the Cleveland Cavaliers…

– Naomi posted the following on Instagram, stating that her favorite aspect of it was how social media allowed her to engage with fans…
