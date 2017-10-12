 

WWE News: Clip of Paul Heyman From Madusa Network Special, Stock Down

October 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Madusa Alundra Blayze

– WWE posted a clip from the Madusa WWE Network special featuring Paul Heyman. You can see the clip of Heyman discussing the influence Madusa had on the Dangerous Alliance, calling her the “ultimate weapon” of the group:

– WWE’s stock closed at $22.30, down $0.79 (3.42%) from the previous closing price.

