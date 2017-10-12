wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip of Paul Heyman From Madusa Network Special, Stock Down
October 12, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted a clip from the Madusa WWE Network special featuring Paul Heyman. You can see the clip of Heyman discussing the influence Madusa had on the Dangerous Alliance, calling her the “ultimate weapon” of the group:
"The ultimate weapon in the Dangerous Alliance was going to be @Madusa_rocks." – @HeymanHustle #WWENetwork #TrailBlayzer pic.twitter.com/YBORpTFpMY
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 10, 2017
– WWE’s stock closed at $22.30, down $0.79 (3.42%) from the previous closing price.