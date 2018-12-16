wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip From Randy Savage Hidden Gem, Poll on Most Extreme Star, Jack Gallagher on UpUpDownDown
– WWE has posted a clip from the new WWE Hidden Gem featuring “Macho Man” Randy Savage. You can see the clip below, with Savage sending a Christmas message:
– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who is the most extreme star on the current roster. As of this writing, the results are:
Jeff Hardy: 45%
Braun Strowman: 23%
Seth Rollins: 17%
Dean Ambrose: 14%
– The latest UpUpDownDown video features Jack Gallagher and Xavier Woods playing Brawl Brothers: