WWE News: Clip From Randy Savage Hidden Gem, Poll on Most Extreme Star, Jack Gallagher on UpUpDownDown

– WWE has posted a clip from the new WWE Hidden Gem featuring “Macho Man” Randy Savage. You can see the clip below, with Savage sending a Christmas message:

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who is the most extreme star on the current roster. As of this writing, the results are:

Jeff Hardy: 45%

Braun Strowman: 23%

Seth Rollins: 17%

Dean Ambrose: 14%

– The latest UpUpDownDown video features Jack Gallagher and Xavier Woods playing Brawl Brothers: