WWE News: Clip of The Rock on WWE Story Time, Adam Cole to Be on CNN’s Parts Unknown, Birdie Goes Pumpkin Shopping
October 16, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is a clip from WWE Story Time, featuring The Rock talking about the time he threw a heavy typewriter off a balcony down to the sidewalk. He also talked about how he would egg people who stood in line waiting for a movie across the street.
– Britt Baker posted that she and Adam Cole will be on this Sunday’s Parts Unknown (on CNN at 9PM ET) to talk with Anthony Bourdain when he visited Pittsburgh.
– Here are Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, taking Birdie to the pumpkin patch…