WWE News: Clip From Tonight’s Edge and Christian Show, Bayley and No Way Jose Learn to Tango

– WWE has released a new clip from tonight’s episode of The Edge & Christian Show. The episode airs on the WWE Network after Raw:

– Bayley and No Way Jose took a Tango lesson while on the company’s tour to Buenos Aires, Argentina last week:

.@itsBayleyWWE and @WWENoWayJose showed off their dancing skills in a recent Tango lesson in Buenos Aires, Argentina! pic.twitter.com/qxDX0sHfZg — WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2018