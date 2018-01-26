 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Clip of Undertaker From WWE 24 Special, Custom T-Shirt on Sale This Weekend

January 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker WrestleMania 33

– A new clip from the upcoming WWE 24 special has been released featuring the Undertaker. The special, which looks at WrestleMania 33, airs on the WWE Network after the Royal Rumble.

– A custom Flyers-themed T-Shirt will be up for sale at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia at this weekend’s NXT Takeover and Royal Rumble:

article topics :

Undertaker, WWE, WWE 24, Jeremy Thomas

