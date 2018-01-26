wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip of Undertaker From WWE 24 Special, Custom T-Shirt on Sale This Weekend
January 26, 2018 | Posted by
– A new clip from the upcoming WWE 24 special has been released featuring the Undertaker. The special, which looks at WrestleMania 33, airs on the WWE Network after the Royal Rumble.
– A custom Flyers-themed T-Shirt will be up for sale at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia at this weekend’s NXT Takeover and Royal Rumble:
Custom @NHLFlyers themed WWE Royal Rumble t-shirts will be available to purchase during NXT Takeover on Jan. 27th and WWE Royal Rumble on Jan. 28th! pic.twitter.com/2ojage5iOF
— Wells Fargo Center🎟 (@WellsFargoCtr) January 24, 2018