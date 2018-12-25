WWE News: Clips From Mustafa Ali vs. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and Eight-Man Tag Match, Miz and Shane McMahon Team Up

– WWE has posted clips from the matches on this week’s Smackdown including Mustafa Ali vs. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and the eight-man tag team match. You can see video of both below. Ali defeated Almas in their match while the Good Brothers and The Usos beat The Bar & SAnitY.

– The Miz and Shane McMahon are finally tag team partners after Smackdown. The Miz convinced McMahon to team up with him after weeks of trying. You can see a clip of the segment below: