WWE News: Clips Of Bianca Belair On College Gameday, Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown In Three Minutes

September 24, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bianca Belair WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

As noted, Bianca Belair was the celebrity guest picker for today’s episode of ESPN’s College Gameday. You can see a clip of Belair arriving, as well as making her pick for Florida vs. Tennessee, below.

– WWE has posted the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown.

– They’ve also shared a recap of Smackdown in three minutes:

