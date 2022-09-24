wrestling / News
WWE News: Clips Of Bianca Belair On College Gameday, Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown In Three Minutes
– As noted, Bianca Belair was the celebrity guest picker for today’s episode of ESPN’s College Gameday. You can see a clip of Belair arriving, as well as making her pick for Florida vs. Tennessee, below.
– WWE has posted the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown.
– They’ve also shared a recap of Smackdown in three minutes:
