WWE News: Clips Of R-Truth In Times Square, Drake Maverick Loved 2019, Meet An XFL Player

– As we reported earlier tonight, R-Truth is in New York at Times Square for FOX’s New Year’s eve special. Truth posted the following clips to Twitter. He met LL Cool J, but so far there’s been no new 24/7 champion.

#247Champion @RonKillings is ON THE SCENE for @FOXTV’s New Year’s Eve with @IAmSteveHarvey: Live from Times Square! Tune in TONIGHT starting at 8 p.m. ET on FOX! pic.twitter.com/PljDa6Mh6Z — WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2019

– Drake Maverick spoke about his past year and said he was glad to have the opportunities he did.

He wrote: “I will forever remember 2019.

When you see ‘opportunity’ no matter how small, I promise you if you seize it, run with it, then put everything you have into it – wonderful things can happen.

I hope you had as much fun as I did.

Stay positive – See you in 2020 #HappyNewYear2020”

I will forever remember 2019. When you see ‘opportunity’ no matter how small, I promise you if you seize it, run with it, then put everything you have into it – wonderful things can happen. I hope you had as much fun as I did. Stay positive – See you in 2020 #HappyNewYear2020 pic.twitter.com/WxEPu2L1zF — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) December 31, 2019

– A new video from the XFL allows you to meet wide receiver Floyd Allen.