Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Closing Arguments For CM Punk Trial Expected Next Week, Nikki Bella Wants a Rematch With Tyler Breeze

June 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE - Batista CM Punk’s Booker

– The closing arguments for the Chris Amann v. CM Punk and Colt Cabana trial are expected to take place early next week. WrestleZone’s Ross Berman reports that arguments should take place on Tuesday for the libel and slander trial, which kicked off this week.

– When asked on Twitter which male WWE star she’d like to step into the ring with, Nikki Bella said that she’d like a rematch with Tyler Breeze. You can see her post and Breeze’s reply below:

article topics :

Chris Amann, CM Punk, Colt Cabana, Nikki Bella, Tyler Breeze, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading