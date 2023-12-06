wrestling / News
WWE News: CM Punk ‘Hell Froze Over’ T-Shirt Available, Top 10 NXT Moments, Tyler Breeze & Xavier Woods Play Speedstorm,
December 6, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Shop is now selling a new CM Punk “Hell Froze Over” t-shirt:
Hell Froze Over! CM Punk’s collection just got larger with this NEW tee! Now available at #WWEShop! #WWE
🛒: https://t.co/Rwu8uYmwa1 pic.twitter.com/Lar4tVwOgd
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) December 5, 2023
– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments:
– Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played Speedstorm on UpUpDownDown:
