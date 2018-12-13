wrestling / News
WWE News: CM Punk Hosting CFFC Weigh-Ins, Video Looks at First NXT Cage Match, Stock Down
– CM Punk is set to host the Cage Fury Fighting Championships weigh-ins tonight on the company’s Facebook page. Punk posted the following hyping the event:
Tune in tonight for weigh ins on Facebook and fights tomorrow on @UFCFightPass @BorgataAC @RobHaydak @CFFCMMA pic.twitter.com/3IoU7MYNpR
— Coach (@CMPunk) December 13, 2018
– WWE’s stock closed at $73.68 on Thursday. That price was down $0.15 (0.2%) from the previous closing price.
– The company shared a new video at the first-ever NXT Steel Cage match between Samoa Joe and Finn Balor at NXT Takeover: The End: