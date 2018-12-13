Quantcast

 

WWE News: CM Punk Hosting CFFC Weigh-Ins, Video Looks at First NXT Cage Match, Stock Down

December 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk ROH

– CM Punk is set to host the Cage Fury Fighting Championships weigh-ins tonight on the company’s Facebook page. Punk posted the following hyping the event:

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.68 on Thursday. That price was down $0.15 (0.2%) from the previous closing price.

– The company shared a new video at the first-ever NXT Steel Cage match between Samoa Joe and Finn Balor at NXT Takeover: The End:

