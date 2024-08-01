– WWE released a SummerSlam vlog for CM Punk as he readies for his in-ring return against Drew McIntyre. Today’s vlog shows him training in the ring and reuniting with WWE Hall of Famer Jesse The Body Ventura last Monday at WWE Raw. You can check out that new WWE CM Punk vlog below:

“Hell froze over. Follow CM Punk as he prepares for his hotly anticipated SummerSlam match against Drew McIntyre — Punk’s first televised one-on-one match in WWE in more than a decade. Watch Punk kick off his SummerSlam Week with an in-ring training session and a reunion with WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura.”

– The WWE SummerSlam Store opened today in Cleveland, Ohio ahead of SummerSlam. The SummerSlam Store Tower City Location will be open at Tower City Center, 230 W. Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113 from Today until Sunday at 5:00 pm local time. Here’s the meet and greet schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 1

Chelsea Green

5-6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2

Candice LeRae

11 a.m. to noon

Sunday, Aug. 4

Bron Breakker

11 a.m. to noon