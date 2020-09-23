wrestling / News

WWE News: CM Punk Mocks Retribution Member’s Mask, WWE Stock Update, This Week’s Episode of the Bump

September 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on his Instagram Live, CM Punk mocked Slapjack (Shane Thorne) of the WWE group Retribution, taking a shot at his mask.

He wrote: “When you’re bored in catering and there’s an abundance of paper plates.

– WWE stock opened at $38.99 per share this morning.

– This week’s episode of the Bump is now online, featuring Paul Heyman.

