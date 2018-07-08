WWE News: CM Punk Names His Ultimate Workout Playlist, Pic of Undertaker Backstage at MSG, New UpUpDownDown

– CM Punk has provided his ultimate workout playlist, which includes the likes of Motorhead, Living Colour,. Run the Jewels and more. The full article is here, which includes Punk explaining why he picked the songs. The playlist itself is below:

* Misfits – “Green Hell”

* Madball – “Set It Off”

* Rocket From the Crypt – “Middle”

* Against Me! – “Black Me Out”

* Run the Jewels – “Talk to Me”

* Rancid – “Roots Radical”

* Cock Sparrer – “Take ‘Em All”

* Bouncing Souls – “Apartment 5F”

* Turnstile – “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind”

* Motorhead – “Ace of Spades”

* Frank Turner – “The Next Storm”

* Living Colour – “Cult of Personality”

– Undertaker posted a pic of himself backstage before his match at Saturday night’s Madison Square Garden show, where he teamed with Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns to defeat Kevin Owens, Elias, and Baron Corbin:

MSG A post shared by Undertaker (@undertaker) on Jul 8, 2018 at 9:15am PDT

– Here is a new episode from the UpUpDownDown channel, with Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze playing A Way Out: