wrestling / News
WWE News: CM Punk Not On This Week’s WWE Backstage, WWE Day of Airing Tonight, Plans For this Week’s NXT
December 30, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that CM Punk is not expected to appear on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1.
– A new edition of WWE Day Of, looking at this year’s TLC PPV event, will air on the WWE Network after tonight’s RAW.
– This Wednesday’s episode of NXT will include highlights from this year’s NXT Takeovers and the 2019 Year-End Awards. There will be no WWE 24 documentary after this week’s or next week’s episodes of the show.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H on Tommaso Ciampa Saying He’d Retire Before Going to Raw or Smackdown, Ciampa Working as a Producer For EVOLVE
- Fans Discover That Lars Sullivan Allegedly Starred In Adult Films Before WWE
- Nick Patrick on WWE Giving WCW Alums an ‘Attitude Check’ When They Came Over in 2001, Why DDP Didn’t Become a WWE Main Eventer
- Jim Ross On Midnight Express Deserving to Go Into WWE Hall of Fame, Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette’s Issues With Each Other