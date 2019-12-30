wrestling / News

WWE News: CM Punk Not On This Week’s WWE Backstage, WWE Day of Airing Tonight, Plans For this Week’s NXT

December 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk Renee Young WWE Backstage

PWInsider reports that CM Punk is not expected to appear on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1.

– A new edition of WWE Day Of, looking at this year’s TLC PPV event, will air on the WWE Network after tonight’s RAW.

– This Wednesday’s episode of NXT will include highlights from this year’s NXT Takeovers and the 2019 Year-End Awards. There will be no WWE 24 documentary after this week’s or next week’s episodes of the show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, NXT, WWE Day Of, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading