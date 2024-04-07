wrestling / News

WWE News: CM Punk Recaps WrestleMania 40 & Previews Night 2, Mattel Figure Display at WWE World, Superstars Recall Favorite WrestleMania Moments

April 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CM Punk WWE 3-18-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar CM Punk took part in the ESPN panel recapping WrestleMania 40: Night 1 and also previewed Night 2:

– Ringside Collectibles provided a walkthrough of the WWE Mattel figure display at WWE World:

– WWE Superstars spoke to IGN and recalled their favorite WrestleMania moments:

