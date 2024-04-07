wrestling / News
WWE News: CM Punk Recaps WrestleMania 40 & Previews Night 2, Mattel Figure Display at WWE World, Superstars Recall Favorite WrestleMania Moments
April 7, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar CM Punk took part in the ESPN panel recapping WrestleMania 40: Night 1 and also previewed Night 2:
– Ringside Collectibles provided a walkthrough of the WWE Mattel figure display at WWE World:
– WWE Superstars spoke to IGN and recalled their favorite WrestleMania moments:
