WWE News: CM Punk Receives Special Gift From MSG, Michin Plays Call of Duty, Tyler Breeze & Xavier Woods Play Fall Guys
– Following his WWE in-ring return last night at the Madison Square Garden for the WWE Holiday Tour event, CM Punk was given a special gift from the arena. Punk was given a special, engraved metal ticket for the event that reads, “Welcome home CM Punk. First WWE match in a decade. December 26, 2023. Sold Out. Madison Square Garden.”
Punk said on the gift, “This means the world to me. It really does. I thought it was going to be like a key to a you know like a secret bathroom, but this is much cooler.” You can see that video of CM Punk receiving that gift below:
Last night @TheGarden gifted @CMPunk something very special for his first match back! 🤩✨#WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/PjwFGwSgYh
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2023
– WWE Superstar Michin (aka Mia Yim) played some Call of Duty on her YouTube channel:
– Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played some Fall Guys on UpUpDownDown:
