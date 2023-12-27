– Following his WWE in-ring return last night at the Madison Square Garden for the WWE Holiday Tour event, CM Punk was given a special gift from the arena. Punk was given a special, engraved metal ticket for the event that reads, “Welcome home CM Punk. First WWE match in a decade. December 26, 2023. Sold Out. Madison Square Garden.”

Punk said on the gift, “This means the world to me. It really does. I thought it was going to be like a key to a you know like a secret bathroom, but this is much cooler.” You can see that video of CM Punk receiving that gift below:

