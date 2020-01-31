wrestling / News
WWE News: CM Punk Reveals Next WWE Backstage Appearance, Match Set For Next Week’s NXT UK
– CM Punk will be back on WWE Backstage in a couple of weeks, according to the man himself. Punk posted to Twitter to confirm that his next appearance is set for February 11th:
Feb 11! I’m packing right now.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) January 30, 2020
– WWE has announced Eddie Dennis vs. Trent Seven in a Steel Corners Street Fight for next week’s NXT UK:
NEXT WEEK: @trentseven gets his hands on @EddieDennis1986 in a #SteelCorners #StreetFight! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/E1SWoKruAd
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 30, 2020
