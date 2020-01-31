wrestling / News

WWE News: CM Punk Reveals Next WWE Backstage Appearance, Match Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

January 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE Backstage

– CM Punk will be back on WWE Backstage in a couple of weeks, according to the man himself. Punk posted to Twitter to confirm that his next appearance is set for February 11th:

– WWE has announced Eddie Dennis vs. Trent Seven in a Steel Corners Street Fight for next week’s NXT UK:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, NXT UK, WWE Backstage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading