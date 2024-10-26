– WWE Superstar CM Punk celebrates his birthday today. He turns 46 years old:

🏆 2-time WWE Champion

💪 3-time World Heavyweight Champion

✌️ 2-time Mr. Money in the Bank

🤝 1-time Tag Team Champion

🌍 1-time Intercontinental Champion

💥 1-time ECW Champion Happy birthday to "The Best in the World" CM Punk! pic.twitter.com/jPUsVQuINK — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2024

