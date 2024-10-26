wrestling / News
WWE News: CM Punk Turns 46, Best WrestleMania Main Events Livestream, Playlist Showcases Backstage With The Bloodline
October 26, 2024
– WWE Superstar CM Punk celebrates his birthday today. He turns 46 years old:
🏆 2-time WWE Champion
💪 3-time World Heavyweight Champion
✌️ 2-time Mr. Money in the Bank
🤝 1-time Tag Team Champion
🌍 1-time Intercontinental Champion
💥 1-time ECW Champion
Happy birthday to "The Best in the World" CM Punk! pic.twitter.com/jPUsVQuINK
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2024
– WWE is streaming the best of WrestleMania main events:
– WWE Playlist showcased the best backstage segments with The Bloodline: