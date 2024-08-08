– WWE released a new CM Punk vlog for his in-ring return last weekend at SummerSlam:

Get never-before-seen access to CM Punk as he prepares for his first one-on-one match in WWE in more than a decade, reflects on his journey and interacts with WWE Superstars backstage, including emotional moments with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes.

– Drew McIntyre has a meet and greet scheduled for Monday, August 12 at Total Wine & More in Cedar Park, Texas. Meanwhile, WWE US Champion LA Knight is set for a meet and greet at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits on Thursday, August 15. You can check out the details from WWE.com below:

Meet & Greet with Drew McIntyre, Presented by Wheatley American Vodka

Hey, WWE Universe! Meet WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre in the Austin area on Monday, Aug. 12. He will be at Total Wine & More at 11066 Pecan Park Blvd. in Cedar Park, Texas, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. where he will take photos with fans and sign Wheatley American Vodka bottles and merch. Meet and Greet with LA Knight, Presented by Wheatley American Vodka

Hey, WWE Universe! Meet WWE Superstar LA Knight in the Orlando area on Thursday, Aug. 15. He will be at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits at 1395 East Highway 50 in Clermont, Fla., from 2-4 p.m. where he will take photos with fans and sign Wheatley American Vodka bottles and merch.

– Syracuse.com showcased former Syracuse football player, Odyssey Jones, making his WWE Raw debut earlier this week.