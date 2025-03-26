– CM Punk joined fellow WWE Superstar Sheamus on Celtic Warrior Workouts this week:

– World Heavyweight Champion Gunther makes an appearance on WWE LFG in a new preview clip, where Gunther speaks to Performance Center athletes. You can view that clip below:

Gunther, who Undertaker claims is “my guy,” gets brutally honest with the PC Athletes by challenging them to find some grit and informing them that no one cares about them “trying their best.” Watch WWE LFG Sunday night at 8/7C on A&E on WWE Superstar Sunday.

– WWE Vault showcased the story of Sting vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 31: