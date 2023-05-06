WWE News: CNBC Looks at Fan Reaction To WWE-UFC Merger, Clip From Tomorrow’s Stone Cold Takes On America, La Previa de WWE Backlash Is Now Online

– CNBC posted a story looking at the fan reaction to the WWE-UFC merger, which was announced last month. Endeavor will own both companies. The reactions come from various podcasters and wrestling fans.

One, Jimmy Baxter, noted about Vince McMahon: “This guy, for better or for worse, has been in control of the biggest wrestling company in the world. For that, he was a success story, but along the way, there’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears — and a lot of paid-off women. When the bombs drop, there’ll be three things left: cockroaches, Twinkies and Vince McMahon.”

– The latest edition of La Previa, looking at Backlash, is now online. It features Zelina Vega, Damian Priest and Bad Bunny.

– A&E has shared a clip from Stone Cold Takes on America, with Steve Austin working a drive-thru.