WWE News: Cody Rhodes Chats With Bianca Belair on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Shawn Michaels’ Top 10 Greatest Moments, Nikkita Lyons Releases ‘To Be A Champion’ Music Video

August 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes WWE Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes sat down Bianca Belair to discuss her career on What Do You Wanna Talk About? The full video is available below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased Shawn Michaels’ Top 10 Greatest Moments:

– WWE NXT talent Nikkita Lyons shared a music video this week for her song, “To Be A Champion.” You can check out that video below:

