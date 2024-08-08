wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Chats With Bianca Belair on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Shawn Michaels’ Top 10 Greatest Moments, Nikkita Lyons Releases ‘To Be A Champion’ Music Video
August 8, 2024
– WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes sat down Bianca Belair to discuss her career on What Do You Wanna Talk About? The full video is available below:
– WWE Top 10 showcased Shawn Michaels’ Top 10 Greatest Moments:
– WWE NXT talent Nikkita Lyons shared a music video this week for her song, “To Be A Champion.” You can check out that video below:
