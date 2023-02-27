WWE News: Cody Rhodes Compilation Video & New Merch, UUDD Battle of the Brands, & More

– A new merch drop for Cody Rhodes’ “Rhodes to WrestleMania” has arrived in the WWE Shop.

– WWE Playlist featured a Cody Rhodes match compliation video that you can find below, detailed as:

Watch every Cody Rhodes match since his WrestleMania 38 return, featuring Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens and more WWE Superstars.

– UpUpDownDown posted another video entry in their Battle of the Brands WWE 2K22 series, described as:

The sprint to the finish is on as Breeze and Creed look to earn a ton of momentum before their next premium live event, WWE Fastlane! In this episode, our general managers have some tough decisions to make as they continue their journey on the Road to WrestleMania! Will Raw’s lead shrink or will SmackDown be left further in the dust? #BOTB #WWE2K22

– WWEMusic posted the It Is My Time (Entrance Theme) for Dominik Mysterio on their YouTube channel which you can find below:

