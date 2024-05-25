wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Dedicates Today’s Match to Wife Brandi, More King and Queen of the Ring Preview Clips
May 25, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes dedicated his King and Queen of the Ring match against Logan Paul to wife Brandi Rhodes:
@americannightmarecody Defending this Title deserves some new traditions. Let’s keep it going #WWEKingAndQueen ♬ original sound – Cody Rhodes
– WWE released more preview videos for today’s King and Queen of the Ring event:
