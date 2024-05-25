wrestling / News

WWE News: Cody Rhodes Dedicates Today’s Match to Wife Brandi, More King and Queen of the Ring Preview Clips

May 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes WWE Smackdown 5-10-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes dedicated his King and Queen of the Ring match against Logan Paul to wife Brandi Rhodes:

@americannightmarecody Defending this Title deserves some new traditions. Let’s keep it going #WWEKingAndQueen ♬ original sound – Cody Rhodes

– WWE released more preview videos for today’s King and Queen of the Ring event:


