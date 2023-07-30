wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Finishes Story Mode for Zelda Game, Great American Bash Hype Videos
– During a recent response to a fan question on Twitter, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes revealed that he’s finished the main story of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. He wrote earlier today, “I got through the story, but I am still hunting Lynels.”
– WWE released the following NXT Great American Bash hype videos with Tiffany Stratton and Ilja Dragunov ahead of tonight’s event: