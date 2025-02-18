wrestling / News

WWE News: Cody Rhodes Gives Special Moment to Young Fan at Raw, Sheamus Teases Next Guest for Celtic Warrior Workouts, Terry Funk Mixtape

February 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes gave a special moment to a young fan who wanted him to sign her sign at last night’s WWE Raw. Cody did one better and brought in the ring last night and shared a photo on social media. Cody Rhodes wrote, “Found ya 😉❤️ Charlotte, NC… you were incredible tonight! until next time 👊🏼 #WWERaw”

– Sheamus teased the latest guest for the next edition of Celtic Warrior Workouts this week. He wrote on social media, “Guess who’s coming to tea? Tomorrow’s guest on CWW is like nothing you’ve seen before…”

– WWE Vault released a four-hour “mixtape” of Terry Funk, featuring a collection of milestone matches, deep cuts and never-before-seen footage of the late WWE Hall of Famer:

