wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Posts Gif Response to Paul Heyman’s Promo, New Roman Reigns T-Shirt, Biggest Clashes at Royal Rumble
– During a promo last night on WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman addressed The Rock returning earlier this week on Raw and teasing a matchup with Roman Reigns by saying “Head of the Table.” During his promo, Heyman mentioned that Roman Reigns “beat Cody Rhodes” and how Rhodes is still talking about “finishing his damn story.” Cody posted the following gif response to Heyman’s promo last night:
https://t.co/SaVkj5SFLi pic.twitter.com/BldmIRaoVs
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 6, 2024
"The Wiseman" @HeymanHustle has a lot to say… 👀🔥
Cc: @TheRock, @JohnCena, @CodyRhodes, @CMPunk #SmackDown: New Year's Revolution pic.twitter.com/rR0tKSRjuq
— WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2024
– WWE Shop has released a new Roman Reigns “Levels Above” t-shirt:
Levels Above! Acknowledge the Tribal Chief with this NEW T-Shirt! Available now at #WWEShop! #WWE ☝️
🛒: https://t.co/TqK98HoKhV pic.twitter.com/onVUvGrBxc
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) January 5, 2024
– WWE is streaming the Biggest Clashes at Royal Rumble: