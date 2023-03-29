wrestling / News

WWE News: Cody Rhodes Promotes WrestleMania 40 Mountain Dew Contest, Superstars Attend Angels Game, Playlist Showcases Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns

March 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

– Cody Rhodes appeared in a promo video for a WrestleMania 40 Mountain Dew contest. Fans can compete to win a free trip to the event. You can heck out the promo video below:

– WWE released some photos of Carmella, Iyo Sky, and Bobby Lashley at last night’s Anaheim Angels vs. Dodgers game:

– WWE Playlist showcased The Road to WrestleMania for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns:

