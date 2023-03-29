wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Promotes WrestleMania 40 Mountain Dew Contest, Superstars Attend Angels Game, Playlist Showcases Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns
– Cody Rhodes appeared in a promo video for a WrestleMania 40 Mountain Dew contest. Fans can compete to win a free trip to the event. You can heck out the promo video below:
Do the Dew, Do the Work. It's not too early to start planning for the next #WrestleMania! Grab a 20oz @MountainDew & enter for your chance to win a trip to WrestleMania40. https://t.co/Do6SMiZ7KA
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. US RESIDENTS 18+. ENDS 5/20/23 RULES: https://t.co/znEltaSwnc pic.twitter.com/nWPiLRA0wb
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 26, 2023
– WWE released some photos of Carmella, Iyo Sky, and Bobby Lashley at last night’s Anaheim Angels vs. Dodgers game:
Even more Superstars on the field today!
Thanks to our @WWE friends for visiting us at the Big A!
⭐️ @CarmellaWWE
⭐️ @Iyo_SkyWWE
⭐️ @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/9VQFpq3ebB
— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 29, 2023
– WWE Playlist showcased The Road to WrestleMania for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns:
