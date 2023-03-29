– Cody Rhodes appeared in a promo video for a WrestleMania 40 Mountain Dew contest. Fans can compete to win a free trip to the event. You can heck out the promo video below:

Do the Dew, Do the Work. It's not too early to start planning for the next #WrestleMania! Grab a 20oz @MountainDew & enter for your chance to win a trip to WrestleMania40. https://t.co/Do6SMiZ7KA

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. US RESIDENTS 18+. ENDS 5/20/23 RULES: https://t.co/znEltaSwnc pic.twitter.com/nWPiLRA0wb — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 26, 2023

– WWE released some photos of Carmella, Iyo Sky, and Bobby Lashley at last night’s Anaheim Angels vs. Dodgers game:

Even more Superstars on the field today! Thanks to our @WWE friends for visiting us at the Big A!

⭐️ @CarmellaWWE

⭐️ @Iyo_SkyWWE

⭐️ @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/9VQFpq3ebB — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 29, 2023

– WWE Playlist showcased The Road to WrestleMania for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns: