WWE News: Cody Rhodes Set for Live Appearance in Kentucky, Asuka Gets a New TV, Playlist Showcases Champs Celebrating Title Wins

April 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes WWE Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes will be appearing at Kroger tomorrow in Newport, Kentucky:

“NEWPORT, KY❗️ TOMORROW 11-1 Come meet me and get your eyes on the crown jewel of wrestling belts! 📸🖊️ This is a first for @wwe ‘s Partnership Team/Myself/ @wheatleyvodka as we look to do more unique events to meet wrestling fans worldwide.”

– Asuka shared a vlog showing her getting a new TV for her home:

– WWE Playlist showcased new champions celebrating their title win with the fans:

