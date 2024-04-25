wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Set for Live Appearance in Kentucky, Asuka Gets a New TV, Playlist Showcases Champs Celebrating Title Wins
April 25, 2024
– WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes will be appearing at Kroger tomorrow in Newport, Kentucky:
“NEWPORT, KY❗️ TOMORROW 11-1 Come meet me and get your eyes on the crown jewel of wrestling belts! 📸🖊️ This is a first for @wwe ‘s Partnership Team/Myself/ @wheatleyvodka as we look to do more unique events to meet wrestling fans worldwide.”
– Asuka shared a vlog showing her getting a new TV for her home:
– WWE Playlist showcased new champions celebrating their title win with the fans:
