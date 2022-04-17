WWE News: Cody Rhodes Takes Selfie With Fan at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Santos Escobar Sends Message to Carmelo Hayes, Playlist Highlights Ciampa’s Best Moments

– Newly returned WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was in action at last night’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Erie, Pennsylvania. Cody defeated Rollins in a singles match. During the event, Cody tweeted a photo showing him taking a selfie photo with a fan in the crowd.

Cody Rhodes wrote on the event, “Erie was a time! Next stop…Syracuse, NY ❗️TONIGHT❗️ @WWE” You can check out his tweet below:

– Legado del Fantasma leader Santos Escobar has a message for Carmelo Hayes regarding the NXT North American Championship. You can check out the new WWE Digital Exclusive video below:

– WWE Playlist highlighted Tommaso Ciampa’s Most Defining Moments in NXT: