WWE News: Cody Rhodes Takes Selfie With Fan at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Santos Escobar Sends Message to Carmelo Hayes, Playlist Highlights Ciampa’s Best Moments
– Newly returned WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was in action at last night’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Erie, Pennsylvania. Cody defeated Rollins in a singles match. During the event, Cody tweeted a photo showing him taking a selfie photo with a fan in the crowd.
Cody Rhodes wrote on the event, “Erie was a time! Next stop…Syracuse, NY ❗️TONIGHT❗️ @WWE” You can check out his tweet below:
Erie was a time!
Next stop…Syracuse, NY ❗️TONIGHT❗️@WWE pic.twitter.com/tq23gFVVpL
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 17, 2022
– Legado del Fantasma leader Santos Escobar has a message for Carmelo Hayes regarding the NXT North American Championship. You can check out the new WWE Digital Exclusive video below:
– WWE Playlist highlighted Tommaso Ciampa’s Most Defining Moments in NXT:
