WWE News: Cody Rhodes Thanks Detroit, Asks What’s Next, Rhea Ripley Says She Should Be Edge’s Final Feud in WWE
August 6, 2023 | Posted by
– Cody Rhodes shared a message earlier today following his win over Brock Lesnar in their rubber match last night at WWE SummerSlam. Cody Rhodes tweeted, “Thank you Detroit …what next? @WWE”
Thank you Detroit
…what next? @WWE pic.twitter.com/qHQYPhZCSc
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 6, 2023
– In response to a tweet asking who should be Edge’s final feud in WWE, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley noted that it should be her. You can check out her comment below. WWE is going to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut on the upcoming August 18 edition of SmackDown:
Me.
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 6, 2023
