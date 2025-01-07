– Cody Rhodes shared a TikTok video where he and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a toast while backstage last night on WWE Raw. It looks like they’ve put their animosity to bed. You can view that clip below. Cody wrote in the caption, “Cheers to @The Rock and the future 🥃 #RAWonNetflix”

– WWE Vault released a full episode of Prime Time Wrestling from February 1989:

– Karrion Kross was a guest on the Chazz Palminteri Show this week: