– WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes will be appearing on NBC’s Today Show on Thursday, August 3 during the 9:00 am hour:

Cody Rhodes will be on NBC’s Today Show on Thursday in the 9 AM hour.

cody is going to be on the today show thursday!!!! pic.twitter.com/R209lFJzi9 — 🔥 Jordan 🔥 (@reignszayn1) August 1, 2023

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw: