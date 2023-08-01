WWE News: Cody Rhodes Trains With Carmelo Hayes, Charity Auction for Title Belt Signed by NFL Players,

– WWE released a video of Cody Rhodes training with Carmelo Hayes in a clip from American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes. Another clip looks back at Cody going into the Hell in a Cell match last year with a torn pectoral muscle:





– WWE is auctioning off a WWE Championship Title signed by the Detroit Lions players and WWE Superstars. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to Connor’s Cure. Here is more information: