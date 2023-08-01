wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Trains With Carmelo Hayes, Charity Auction for Title Belt Signed by NFL Players,
– WWE released a video of Cody Rhodes training with Carmelo Hayes in a clip from American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes. Another clip looks back at Cody going into the Hell in a Cell match last year with a torn pectoral muscle:
– WWE is auctioning off a WWE Championship Title signed by the Detroit Lions players and WWE Superstars. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to Connor’s Cure. Here is more information:
Celebrate SummerSlam with a unique opportunity to own a piece of WWE memorabilia signed by WWE Superstars and NFL Detroit Lions players. This WWE Championship Title features custom side plates with the SummerSlam logo, along with signatures from the following WWE Superstars and NFL Detroit Lions Players. This item includes a Certificate of Authenticity. Item will ship within 2 to 3 weeks following auction end.
WWE Superstars:
•Roman Reigns
•Bianca Belair
•Bobby Lashley
•Montez Ford
•Bayley
•Jey Uso
•Solo Sikoa
•Asuka
•Sheamus
•Austin Theory
Detroit Lions Players:
•Parker Romo
•Saivion Smith
•Antoine Green
•C.J. Gardner-Johnson
•Will Harris
•Ifeatu Melifonwu
•Alex Anzalone
•Brandon Joseph
•Anthony Pittman
•Denzel Mims
•Chris Smith
•Derrick Barnes
•Brady Breeze
•Jahmyr Gibbs
•Jack Fox
•Chase Cota
•Jalen Reeves-Maybin
•Jack Campbell
•Romeo Okwara
•Starling Thomas V
•Cory Durden
•Darrin Paulo
•Tracy Walker II
•Colby Sorsdal
•Brad Cecil
•Marvin Jones Jr.
•Jake McQuaide
•James Houston
•Graham Glasgow
•Frank Ragnow
•Adrian Martinez
•Derek Deese Jr.
