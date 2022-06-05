wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Tweets Before Hell in a Cell, The Bump HIAC Preview Show, The Ultimate Hell in a Cell
June 5, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes posted the following tweet before tonight’s Hell in a Cell event. Cody Rhodes is set to face Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match at tonight’s show.
You ready Chicago? #HIAC @WWE @AllstateArena pic.twitter.com/iDLSt2tJfv
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 5, 2022
– The Hell in a Cell preview edition of WWE’s The Bump is now streaming. Today’s show features appearances by Bianca Belair and Kevin Owens. You can check out the show below:
– WWE released The Ultimate Hell in a Cell Video. Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla, and Kazeem Famuyide create their ultimate Hell in a Cell Matches throughout every era. You can check it out below: